Should Value Investors Buy Ryder System (R) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Ryder System (R - Free Report) . R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.67 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.66. Over the past 52 weeks, R's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.20 and as low as 5.14, with a median of 7.41.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. R has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.14.
Finally, our model also underscores that R has a P/CF ratio of 1.95. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.60. R's P/CF has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 1.61, all within the past year.
Investors could also keep in mind Triton (TRTN - Free Report) , an Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Shares of Triton currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57, and its PEG ratio is 0.88. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 11.66 and 1.