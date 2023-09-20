We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.21, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nu Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 500% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, up 57.44% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $7.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +375% and +61.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14% higher. Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.41, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.