See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth O (LCMMX) - free report >>
Virtus Convertible Inst (ANNPX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth O (LCMMX) - free report >>
Virtus Convertible Inst (ANNPX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
AllianzGI Convertible Fund IS (ANNPX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. ANNPX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. ANNPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.95%.
Diamond Hill Select I (DHLTX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.87%. Management fee: 0.7%. DHLTX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 9.8% over the last five years.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth O (LCMMX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. LCMMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. LCMMX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.61%, and annual returns of 10.48% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.