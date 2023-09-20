We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Crawford United Corporation is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crawford United Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAWA's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CRAWA has gained about 113% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 8%. This means that Crawford United Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) . The stock is up 34% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Hubbell's current year EPS has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Crawford United Corporation is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, so CRAWA is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Hubbell belongs to the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved +35.4% year to date.
Crawford United Corporation and Hubbell could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.