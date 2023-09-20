We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
LEN or NVR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Building Products - Home Builders stocks have likely encountered both Lennar (LEN - Free Report) and NVR (NVR - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, Lennar has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while NVR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that LEN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
LEN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.13, while NVR has a forward P/E of 14.02. We also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NVR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.30.
Another notable valuation metric for LEN is its P/B ratio of 1.34. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NVR has a P/B of 4.83.
Based on these metrics and many more, LEN holds a Value grade of B, while NVR has a Value grade of C.
LEN sticks out from NVR in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that LEN is the better option right now.