Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.09, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.79% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
LOMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $863.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +615.38% and -1.26%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.58% lower. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.56.
We can also see that LOMA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
