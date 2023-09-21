See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Kaleyra (KLR) Surges 6.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Kaleyra (KLR - Free Report) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $7.22. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's no gain, no loss over the past four weeks.
Kaleyra is expected to beenfit from its expanding partner base along with strong portflio of CPaaS solutions.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +103.3%. Revenues are expected to be $86 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Kaleyra, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KLR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Kaleyra is a member of the Zacks Communication - Network Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Frontier Communications (FYBR - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.6% higher at $15.13. FYBR has returned -3.4% over the past month.
For Frontier Communications
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -147.1% over the past month to -$0.04. This represents a change of -108.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Frontier Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).