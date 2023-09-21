We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Darden Restaurants (DRI) A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Casual dining chain Darden Restaurants (DRI - Free Report) is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Thursday before the bell. The Orlando, Florida-based company’s portfolio is comprised of casual restaurants such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, as well as fine dining establishments like The Capital Grille and Seasons 52. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, Darden Restaurants has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters. But given general market weakness as of late, is DRI a buy?
Darden Restaurants is expected to post a profit of $1.73/share, which would reflect growth of 10.9% versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to have increased 10.5% to $2.7 billion during the quarter.
DRI stock has risen more than 12% this year. The company has exceeded earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, boasting an average earnings beat of 3.56% over that timeframe. Caution is warranted amid this market pullback despite the impressive track record.