We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know
Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) closed at $67.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 1.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 5.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.55 billion, up 5.19% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $45.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.91% and +3.37%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower within the past month. Astrazeneca is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Astrazeneca is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.98, so we one might conclude that Astrazeneca is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.