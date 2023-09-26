Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market? You should consider the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market? You should consider the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.26 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. XHB seeks to match the performance of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the US common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Homebuilders Index is a modified equal weight index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.98%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 53.30% of the portfolio, followed by Industrials.
Looking at individual holdings, Lennox International Inc (LII - Free Report) accounts for about 4.16% of total assets, followed by Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR - Free Report) and Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 39.84% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, XHB has added roughly 27.20%, and was up about 38.73% in the last one year (as of 09/25/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $53.40 and $85.02.
The ETF has a beta of 1.36 and standard deviation of 27.61% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 37 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XHB is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB - Free Report) tracks Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has $245.16 million in assets, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has $2.10 billion. PKB has an expense ratio of 0.57% and ITB charges 0.40%.
Bottom Line
