Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R2 (MIRGX - Free Report) has a 0.96% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIRGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.48% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
TIAA-CREF Socl Choice Equity Institutional (TISCX - Free Report) : 0.16% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. TISCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. TISCX, with annual returns of 10.2% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Portfolio 21 Global Equity Institutional (PORIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PORIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. PORIX has an expense ratio of 1.03%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 8.79% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.