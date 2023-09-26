We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is McKesson (MCK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is McKesson (MCK - Free Report) . MCK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.73. MCK's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.66 and as low as 12.75, with a median of 14.47, all within the past year.
Finally, our model also underscores that MCK has a P/CF ratio of 13.48. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MCK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 24.01. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK's P/CF has been as high as 22.25 and as low as 11.52, with a median of 13.25.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that McKesson is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MCK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.