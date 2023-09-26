We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NFG or NJR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Utility - Gas Distribution sector have probably already heard of National Fuel Gas (NFG - Free Report) and New Jersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
National Fuel Gas has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while New Jersey Resources has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NFG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
NFG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10, while NJR has a forward P/E of 16.14. We also note that NFG has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NJR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69.
Another notable valuation metric for NFG is its P/B ratio of 1.63. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NJR has a P/B of 2.06.
Based on these metrics and many more, NFG holds a Value grade of A, while NJR has a Value grade of C.
NFG has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NJR, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NFG is the superior option right now.