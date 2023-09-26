We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Autoliv (ALV) Partners With GWM to Enhance Safety & Experience
Autoliv China, a division of Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) , announced a collaboration with Great Wall Motor (GMW), a Chinese automobile manufacturer. Through this partnership, Autoliv wants to consolidate its position with Chinese OEMs.
Autoliv and Great Wall Motor have been working together since 2003. During its first collaboration, Autoliv developed and started supplying seatbelts for Haval sport utility vehicles.
The latest collaboration focuses on innovation by enhancing the driving experience, such as an overhead passenger airbag that deploys from the car’s ceiling. It also includes an integrated safety system solution for autonomous vehicles. Autoliv’s zero-gravity seat includes airbags and an integrated seatbelt. The safety system is adaptable to the needs of different drivers and passengers.
Autoliv China and Great Wall Motor share a common commitment to create low-carbon solutions and plan to develop new products with sustainable materials. These products will use bio-PET in airbag cushions and bio-leather wrapping on steering wheels.
Mikael Bratt, president and CEO of Autoliv, said that the company will work closely with the Great Wall Motor team and utilize its knowledge and strength to enhance the safety and driving experience of users across the globe.
In 2019, both companies signed a joint research statement for road safety evaluation studies in North America to improve safety and product support for Great Wall Motor’s globalization strategy.
Autoliv is at the forefront of automotive safety technology. Content per vehicle growth is expected to be led by continued upgrades in government regulations and crash test ratings, highly safety-focused societies and opportunities coming from new vehicle interiors. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from the growing demand for front-center airbags, rear-side airbags and pedestrian protection products.
