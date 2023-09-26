We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should You Buy the Dip in AI Stocks & ETFs?
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Ivana Delevska, Founder and CIO of Spear Invest, about investing in AI and other innovative technologies, and the Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX - Free Report) , one of the best-performing actively managed ETFs this year.
Investors continue to seek AI-exposed companies beyond NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , which is already up about 200% this year. SPRX invests in companies benefiting from AI, Enterprise Digitalization, Automation, and Robotics.
There was a lot of hype surrounding Arm's (ARM - Free Report) IPO, primarily due to its positioning as an AI play and its partnership with NVIDIA. The shares of the British chip designer surged on debut but have since fallen and are now trading close to the IPO price.
NVIDIA remains a top holding in SPRX because Ivana believes that the initial surge was driven by oversold conditions and hype. As we progress further into the cycle, the world's most valuable chipmaker has the earnings power to sustain the hype.
Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) should be able to maintain a 30%+ topline growth rate for the next decade, as its products are in the early stages of adoption, according to Spear. Enterprise spending experienced a downturn but is beginning to bottom out.
Ivana also likes AMD (AMD - Free Report) , Snowflake(SNOW - Free Report) and Marvell (MRVL - Free Report) . Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight and also make sure to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.