Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) closed at $9.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.9% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riot Platforms, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.87 million, up 83.35% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $332.25 million, which would represent changes of -125.53% and +28.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.