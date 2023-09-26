We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed at $255.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.55% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 5.26% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.
Biogen Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Biogen Inc. is projected to report earnings of $3.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.38 billion, down 5.01% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.25 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.7% and -4.8%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Biogen Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Biogen Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.9. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.9.
Investors should also note that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.