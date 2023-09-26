We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) closed at $155.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the project management software developer had lost 7.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Monday.com as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 260%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $182.42 million, up 33.26% from the prior-year quarter.
MNDY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $715.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +226.03% and +37.87%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monday.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Monday.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 170.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.22, which means Monday.com is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.