See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Paymentus (PAY) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $16.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.2% gain over the past four weeks.
The positive response from investors can be correlated with the improving margins due to the company’s investment in innovation framework, strong backlog and bookings. The company is also benefitting from expanded distribution channels.
This electronic bill payment services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +200%. Revenues are expected to be $152.65 million, up 19.1% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Paymentus, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PAY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Paymentus is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Coursera (COUR - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $18.40. COUR has returned 7.2% in the past month.
For Coursera
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Coursera currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).