We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) closed at $34.50, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 1.42% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.
Kraft Heinz will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.71 billion, up 3.14% from the year-ago period.
KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $27.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.96% and +2.17%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.
It is also worth noting that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.