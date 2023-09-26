We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA - Free Report) closed at $5.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $863.9 million, which would represent changes of +615.38% and -1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% lower within the past month. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.15, which means Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that LOMA has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
