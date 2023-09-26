We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.24, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 2.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.8% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.69 billion, down 0.52% from the year-ago period.
CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $120.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.67% and -0.94%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.
Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.