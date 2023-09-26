We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.91, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.13% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Paysafe Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 29.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.39% higher. Paysafe Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Paysafe Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.66.
It is also worth noting that PSFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
