We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Will Ticket Revenues Drive Carnival's (CCL) Q3 Earnings?
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 29. The company is likely to benefit from robust passenger ticket revenues. CCL has exhibited a solid performance in the past six months, with this stock rising 47.5% and outperforming the industry’s 5% growth.
Robust Passenger Ticket Revenues to Drive Performance in Q3
CCL’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is expected to benefit from strong passenger ticket revenues. It is likely to have experienced an increase in booking activities, a favorable pricing environment and successful capacity-generation efforts, all of which are positive factors.
Additionally, the company's performance in the quarter to be reported is likely to have been boosted by strong demand and improved onboard spending. With strength and diversity of its brands and itineraries, CCL boasts a broader passenger base among potential and repeat cruise vacationers.
Our model predicts passenger ticket revenues to surge 68.3% year over year to $4,367.8 million. Per our model, revenues from North America, Europe, Australia and Other will jump 45.6%, 32.9%, 489.6% and 687.9% year over year to $4,008.5 million, $1,934.8 million, $436.3 million and $173.3 million, respectively.
Click here to know how the company’s overall fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to be.
Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus
Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote
Overall Q3 Earnings & Revenue Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 75 cents per share, indicating 229.3% growth year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $6.71 billion, suggesting a 55.8% year-over-year jump.
CCL currently carries a Zacks rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Marriott have gained 33.3% in the past year. MAR’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Boyd Gaming have risen 24.8% in the past year. BYD’s earnings outpaced the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +67.78% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment have increased 32.8% in the past year. CZR’s earnings outshined the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 74.3%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.