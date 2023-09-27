We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dell Technologies is one of 633 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, DELL has gained about 71.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 31.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dell Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Extreme Networks (EXTR - Free Report) . The stock is up 32% year-to-date.
In Extreme Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dell Technologies belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.8% this year, meaning that DELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Extreme Networks falls under the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.8%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Dell Technologies and Extreme Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.