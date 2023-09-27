We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Cimpress (CMPR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cimpress (CMPR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cimpress is one of 282 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cimpress is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPR's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CMPR has returned about 153.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 4.1%. As we can see, Cimpress is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.5%.
Over the past three months, Comcast's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cimpress belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so CMPR is performing better in this area.
Comcast, however, belongs to the Cable Television industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #162. The industry has moved +18.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Cimpress and Comcast. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.