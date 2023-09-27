We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Genasys (GNSS) to Acquire Evertel & Boost Product Offerings
Genasys Inc. (GNSS - Free Report) inked a deal with Word Systems Operations to acquire Evertel Technologies, a well-recognized cross-agency collaboration platform for public safety. The deal is valued at $5.8 million, comprising about 75 percent stock and 25 percent cash.
Based in Las Vegas, NV, Evertel is a communication platform provider for law enforcement agencies and first responders. The company’s intuitive platform allows public safety agencies across several states to collaborate more effectively and protect their communities.
Acquisition Rationale
The latest buyout is in sync with Genasys’ policy of acquiring companies to strengthen its operations and expand market share. The addition of Evertel’s mission-critical communication solution to the Genasys Protect platform will offer a more powerful and efficient communication platform for public safety agencies.
It will also enable Genasys to provide more real-time data and insights to public safety agencies, which will help them make effective and prompt decisions in cases of natural and man-made disasters.
The cash consideration is likely to be funded through Genasys’ cash on hand. GNSS expects the transaction to be closed in the first week of October.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Genasys, with a $99.3-million market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company has been grappling with rising operating costs and expenses. However, it is poised to benefit from its solid software bookings, innovation efforts and strategic growth investments.
The company’s shares have gained 3.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.6% in the past three months.
