Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) closed at $193.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the hotel company had lost 6.98% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marriott International as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Marriott International is projected to report earnings of $2.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.9 billion, up 11.12% from the prior-year quarter.
MAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.15% and +15.2%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Marriott International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Marriott International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.96, so we one might conclude that Marriott International is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
