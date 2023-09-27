We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $187.88, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.23 billion, up 3.12% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $37.44 billion, which would represent changes of +4.57% and +5.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.51 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.
Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
