VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $12.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.73% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.76% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.23 billion, up 13.09% from the year-ago period.
VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $41.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.98% and -6.45%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. VALE S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note VALE S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.75.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.