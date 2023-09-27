We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) closed at $1.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $56.23 million, up 4.22% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $224.86 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +5.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.