Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed at $14.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 2.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $113.62 million, up 19.32% from the year-ago period.
GSBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $447.16 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.68% and +25.09%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Goldman Sachs BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.22.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.