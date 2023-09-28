We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Soars 10.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) shares rallied 10.1% in the last trading session to close at $30.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.1% gain over the past four weeks.
Vista Oil & Gas's stock price rose sharply on the last trading day, due to optimism about oil prices following production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and Russia's diesel and gasoline export ban. Oil prices have been steadily rising in recent months, from around $80 per barrel in January 2023 to over $90 per barrel in September 2023. This is due to several factors, including increased demand from China and other Asian economies, as well as supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. This has benefited Vista Energy, a Latin-American oil and gas company. The company recently announced that it is increasing its investment in the Vaca Muerta shale reserve and boosting production. This positive news for the company's bottom line is likely to continue to support its share price.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%. Revenues are expected to be $319.85 million, down 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VIST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.9% higher at $12.69. YPF has returned -17.7% in the past month.
YPF Sociedad Anonima's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.93. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -45.9%. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).