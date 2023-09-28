Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in Jacobs Solutions (J): Can Its 3.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Jacobs Solutions (J - Free Report) shares rallied 3.7% in the last trading session to close at $136.18. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Improved segmental performances, solid backlog, acquisitions and efforts to focus on high-value business mostly likely have induced bullish sentiments among investors.

This construction and technical services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Revenues are expected to be $4.14 billion, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Jacobs Solutions, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on J going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Jacobs Solutions belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ecovyst (ECVT - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $9.77. Over the past month, ECVT has returned -3.8%.

Ecovyst's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.21. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -8.7%. Ecovyst currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).


