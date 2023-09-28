We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Apollo Global Management (APO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Apollo Global Management Inc. is one of 850 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apollo Global Management Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APO's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, APO has moved about 40.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Apollo Global Management Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, First Bancorp (FBP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.4%.
The consensus estimate for First Bancorp's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Apollo Global Management Inc. is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, meaning that APO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, First Bancorp falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 62 stocks and is ranked #191. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apollo Global Management Inc. and First Bancorp as they could maintain their solid performance.