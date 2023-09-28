We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AppLovin (APP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AppLovin (APP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
AppLovin is one of 329 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 123% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, APP has returned 275.7% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 7.8%. This means that AppLovin is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.8%.
For Inter & Co. Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 63% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, AppLovin is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 187 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, so APP is performing better in this area. Inter & Co. Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AppLovin and Inter & Co. Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.