Is DMC Global (BOOM) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
DMC Global is one of 223 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DMC Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOM's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BOOM has moved about 24.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.6% on average. This shows that DMC Global is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) . The stock is up 83.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Broadwind Energy, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, DMC Global belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.6% so far this year, meaning that BOOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Broadwind Energy, Inc. falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.5%.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track DMC Global and Broadwind Energy, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.