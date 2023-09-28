We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immersion (IMMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) closed at $6.60, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.
Coming into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 6.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Immersion as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Immersion is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.7 million, down 45.04% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $31 million. These totals would mark changes of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Immersion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Immersion's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.82, which means Immersion is trading at a discount to the group.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.