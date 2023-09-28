We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.84, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 45.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.66 billion, down 26.99% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $97.18 billion, which would represent changes of -31.76% and -21.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% higher within the past month. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.75, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.