Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.95, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 6.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.
Archer Aviation Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Archer Aviation Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.