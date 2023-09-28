We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siemens AG (SIEGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.78, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Siemens AG as it approaches its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $86.92 billion, which would represent changes of +121.51% and +11.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.81% lower. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siemens AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.
Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SIEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
