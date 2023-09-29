We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Bodycote (BYPLF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bodycote (BYPLF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bodycote is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bodycote is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYPLF's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BYPLF has moved about 18.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 6.5%. This shows that Bodycote is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31%.
In Cadre Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Bodycote belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #243 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that BYPLF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Cadre Holdings, Inc. falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #110. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.4%.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Bodycote and Cadre Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.