Is ACV Auctions (ACVA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ACV Auctions Inc. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ACV Auctions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACVA's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ACVA has gained about 87.7% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 12.2%. As we can see, ACV Auctions Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 17.5% year-to-date.
For American Eagle Outfitters, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, ACV Auctions Inc. is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.5% so far this year, so ACVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #153. The industry has moved 0% year to date.
ACV Auctions Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.