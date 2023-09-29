We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arcosa (ACA) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcosa (ACA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arcosa is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ACA has gained about 36.5% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 24.3%. As we can see, Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 54.4% year-to-date.
For Boise Cascade, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arcosa is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.1% so far this year, so ACA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved +8.3% year to date.
Arcosa and Boise Cascade could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.