Is American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
American Woodmark is one of 282 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, AMWD has returned 56.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Woodmark is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.2%.
For Bragg Gaming Group Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 100% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, American Woodmark belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.2% so far this year, meaning that AMWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved +11.5% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on American Woodmark and Bragg Gaming Group Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.