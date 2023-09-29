We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.04, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.24% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.63 billion, up 43.95% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.81 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion, which would represent changes of -40.31% and +18.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.93% lower. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.