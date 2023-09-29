We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed at $8.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 31.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $109.57 million, up 763.4% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $386.08 million, which would represent changes of +89.07% and +227.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.