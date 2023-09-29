We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Duke Energy (DUK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.26, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 6.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.
Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.03, up 14.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.2 billion, up 2.97% from the year-ago period.
DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $29.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.26% and +1.33%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duke Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.
Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.6 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DUK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.