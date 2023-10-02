We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Invitation Home in Focus
Headquartered in Dallas, Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 6.92% so far this year. The real estate investment trust focused on single-family rentals is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.26 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.28%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry's yield of 4.33% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.71%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.04 is up 18.2% from last year. In the past five-year period, Invitation Home has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 19.14%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Invitation Home's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
INVH is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.79 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.19%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that INVH is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).