Time to Buy These Popular High-Dividend Yielding Stocks?
Three stocks that are able to lure investors in with their lofty dividends are Simon Property Group (SPG - Free Report) ), Altria (MO - Free Report) ), and OneMain Holdings (OMF - Free Report) ).
Their steady bottom lines and dividend yields over 5% are often too compelling to overlook but let’s see if now is a good time to buy these popular stocks.
Overview & Dividend Comparison
OneMain’s dividend yield tops this list at 9.99% with the financial holding company offering personal loan products, credit cards, and optional credit insurance among other services.
Most enticing about OneMain’s dividend is the 50.39% annualized growth over the last years with seven increases during this time span.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Big tobacco producer Altria has a 9.30% dividend yield at the moment that tops real estate titan Simon Property Group’s 6.98% but both are enticingly above the S&P 500’s 1.49% average.
Altria has tapped into smokeless tobacco growing its dividend by a modest 3.84% over the last five years while Simon Property Group’s yield has decreased -4.45% as the company reserves more capital with its leasing clients of shopping, dining, and entertainment centers still regaining their post-pandemic footing.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Performance & Valuation
OneMain’s stock is up +20% this year taking the edge in performance with Simon Property Group and Altria’s stock down roughly -8% each. When including dividends, OneMain’s total return is +29% to beat the S&P 500’s +14% while easily topping Altria’s -2% and Simon Property Group’s -3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
All three stocks could make the case for being undervalued with OneMain taking the edge here as well at a 7.1X forward earnings multiple and well below the benchmark’s 20.1X despite largely outperforming the broader market.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, Simon Property Group and Altria trade reasonably as well at 9X forward earnings and 8.4X respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
With the earnings outlook for Simon Property Group, Altria, and OneMain Holdings being stable for the foreseeable future these popular dividend stocks all land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) considering their stellar yields and attractive P/E valuations.